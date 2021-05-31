3 wounded after gunfire exchanged in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Deputies were called to the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue on Saturday (May 29) for the report of four or five people shooting from a SUV, which then collided with a parked vehicle before fleeing the scene, officials said.

When deputies arrived they found several rifle and handgun shell casings in the roadway. One vehicle had been struck by gunfire several times. Two residences had also been struck by gunfire. No suspects or victims were located at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Operation Center was informed that a gunshot wound victim had arrived to the emergency room at McLaren Oakland Hospital

Not long after that report, St. Joseph Hospitals emergency room reported that two gunshot victims had arrived for treatment.

Deputies found an SUV at the Old Oak Square Apartment complex. It had front-end damage, multiple gunshot holes, blood on the driver’s seat area and a shell casing in the driver’s seat.

The victim who was at McLaren Oakland Hospital was a 19-year-old from Rochester Hills. He said he had been driving alone in his SUV along Kenilworth Avenue when he heard gunfire.

The 19-year-old told detectives that he realized he’d been shot in the thigh, collided with something and drove away from the area. He said he parked his vehicle at an apartment complex and ran to a random person to ask for a ride to the hospital.

The person who took the 19-year-old to the hospital said he heard a knock on his door and when he opened it he saw his brother’s friend and three unknown men wearing masks. The victim told them he had been shot and needed a ride to a hospital. The three men wearing masks fled the area on foot.

The two victims that were at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital said they had been outside on Kenilworth Avenue when they were shot at. Both were shot in their legs. They gave little information to deputies. One victim was a 19-year-old man from Pontiac and the other was a 17-year-old boy from Clinton Township.

