Sterling Heights boy killed after falling off tractor driven by cousin suspected of being drunk

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 2-year-old Sterling Heights boy died after falling off of a tractor in Brandon Township driven by his cousin who admitted to drinking alcohol before the incident happened, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place in the 600 block of Nelson William Drive in Brandon Township before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The 33-year-old driver of the tractor who is a Brandon Township resident was taken into custody. A blood draw was performed and the results are still pending.

The man told officials he was driving the tractor with the victim and another 2-year-old male cousin when the Sterling Heights resident fell off.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday by the Medical Examiner’s Office with the cause of death being blunt force trauma. The investigation results will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review once the blood results are returned.

Initially, family members performed CPR on the child. Then deputies arrived to the scene and started to perform life-saving measures on the victim until the Brandon Township Fire Department was present.

Paramedics took the child to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township where he was pronounced dead.

