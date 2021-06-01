15-year-old recovering at hospital after being stabbed multiple times at Eastpointe High School

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A violent altercation involving two students at Eastpointe High School put one 15-year-old in the hospital and another in custody.

Eastpointe police said one student stabbed another inside a classroom Tuesday morning at around 9:55 a.m. sending the school into a lockdown.

Police said the two students got into an argument and one student pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in his upper chest area.

“I’m kind of surprised that something like that would happen here, “Pat Novak, a former security guard, said.

Novak worked as a security guard for 22 years at Eastpointe High School. She said she never witnessed anything like that.

Police said the stabbing suspect fled the classroom after the attack, but was quickly arrested outside the school.

“I mean, I’m surprised when it happens anywhere that people would go to that level. It’s uncalled for no matter what age you are,” Novak said.

Eastpointe police said the victim is recovering at the hospital.

The suspect is in custody at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police are working with the prosecutor’s office to determine what the charges will be.

