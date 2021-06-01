Port Huron man arraigned on open murder charge in connection with girlfriend’s death

PORT HURON, Mich. – On Tuesday, 27-year-old Port Huron resident Dustin David Tucker was arraigned on the charges of open murder, second degree arson and unlawful imprisonment in the murder of Danielle Grace Smith.

Smith, 28, is also a Port Huron resident and was dating Tucker at the time of her death.

Tucker’s bond was denied. He is scheduled for an upcoming probable cause conference June 15 at 9 a.m. and his preliminary examination begins around 1:30 p.m. on June 22.

According to authorities, Port Huron police and fire crews were called to a house on Division Street Saturday, May 29, just south of the intersection of 18th and Oak streets. Police said they received a call at about 8:15 a.m. regarding a smoking house and a burned body inside.

Authorities said they found the body of Smith who lived at the residence.

