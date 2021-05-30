Woman’s burned body found in Port Huron home investigated as a homicide, police say

The burned body of a woman was found inside a Port Huron home on May 29, 2021. (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. – Police in Port Huron are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found inside a home Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Port Huron police and fire crews were called to a house on Division Street, just south of the intersection of 18th and Oak streets. Police said they received a call at about 8:15 a.m. regarding a smoking house and a burned body inside.

Authorities said they found a body, believed to be the 28-year-old woman who lived at the residence.

Police won’t release the victim’s name until after the St. Clair County Medical Examiner’s Office completes its autopsy and confirms her identity.

Later that day, police said they executed a search warrant on a home on Hopps Avenue, just south of Lapeer Road, at about 10:40 p.m. and took into custody a 27-year-old man who was in a relationship with the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or 810-984-5383. Tips can be made anonymously at 810987-6688.

