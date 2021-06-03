Detroit Tigers to give away free tickets for vaccinations at pop-up clinic

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are giving away free tickets to people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic next week.
In partnership with McLaren Health Care and Meijer, the Detroit Tigers are hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Fox Theatre on June 8-13. Staff will be administering Pfizer vaccines and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Individuals who get vaccinated at the pop-up clinic will receive a voucher for two tickets to either that day’s game or an upcoming Tigers game at Comerica Park. Participants will also receive a $10 Meijer coupon, officials said.
Below, you’ll find the clinic’s and Tigers’ schedule for next week:
|Date
|Game time
|Opponent
|Clinic hours
|Tuesday, June 8
|7:10 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners
|4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 9
|7:10 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners
|4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Thursday, June 10
|1:10 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Friday, June 11
|7:10 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox
|4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Saturday, June 12
|4:10 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox
|1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Sunday, June 13
|1:10 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Those interested in receiving a shot at the pop-up clinic are encouraged to schedule a vaccination appointment online right here, or by calling the McLaren COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 810-344-4050 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say walk-ins are welcome, as well, but registration is encouraged.
“We are thrilled to team up with our friends at McLaren Health Care and Meijer to host next week’s vaccination pop-up at the Fox Theatre,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but for us to completely emerge from this pandemic, there is still a need for more people to be vaccinated. We encourage our fans to head downtown to receive their vaccines, and to walk across the street to join us for a great day of Tigers baseball at Comerica Park.”
Related: Tigers On Deck: May 31, 1927 -- Johnny Neun makes unassisted triple play
The vaccines are free and available to anyone aged 12 years old or older -- though children under the age of 18 are required to have consent from a parent or guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those who receive the first shot of a Pfizer vaccine at the clinic can schedule an appointment for the second dose at a Meijer store, officials said.
Parking for the pop-up clinic can be validated at the Fox Theatre Garage.
For more information, and to fill out a consent form, visit the Tigers’ website right here.
Related: Royal Oak launches ‘Shots for Shots’ campaign to incentivize vaccinations