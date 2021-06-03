Detroit Tigers to give away free tickets for vaccinations at pop-up clinic

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 18: Spencer Turnbull #56 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after his no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 18, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-0. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are giving away free tickets to people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic next week.

In partnership with McLaren Health Care and Meijer, the Detroit Tigers are hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Fox Theatre on June 8-13. Staff will be administering Pfizer vaccines and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals who get vaccinated at the pop-up clinic will receive a voucher for two tickets to either that day’s game or an upcoming Tigers game at Comerica Park. Participants will also receive a $10 Meijer coupon, officials said.

Below, you’ll find the clinic’s and Tigers’ schedule for next week:

Date Game time Opponent Clinic hours Tuesday, June 8 7:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 7:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10 1:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, June 11 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Those interested in receiving a shot at the pop-up clinic are encouraged to schedule a vaccination appointment online right here, or by calling the McLaren COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 810-344-4050 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say walk-ins are welcome, as well, but registration is encouraged.

“We are thrilled to team up with our friends at McLaren Health Care and Meijer to host next week’s vaccination pop-up at the Fox Theatre,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but for us to completely emerge from this pandemic, there is still a need for more people to be vaccinated. We encourage our fans to head downtown to receive their vaccines, and to walk across the street to join us for a great day of Tigers baseball at Comerica Park.”

The vaccines are free and available to anyone aged 12 years old or older -- though children under the age of 18 are required to have consent from a parent or guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those who receive the first shot of a Pfizer vaccine at the clinic can schedule an appointment for the second dose at a Meijer store, officials said.

Parking for the pop-up clinic can be validated at the Fox Theatre Garage.

For more information, and to fill out a consent form, visit the Tigers’ website right here.

