Comerica Park to return to full capacity, free Tigers tickets offered for those getting vaccinated

DETROIT – Comerica Park will return to full capacity on Tuesday.

The Detroit Tigers are bringing back fans while encouraging them to get vaccinated before they step foot in the ballpark.

Fans are excited about returning to Comerica Park for Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. For April and May, only 8,000 people were allowed in the stands -- less than a quarter of the park’s 41,000 capacity.

Outdoor capacity restrictions were lifted June 1, which allows the park to return to its full capacity.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be held across the street at the Fox Theatre that will run until Sunday. Fans getting the shot will be given two tickets to the Tigers game that day or to an upcoming game at Comerica Park.

More information on the Tigers Vaccination Clinic can be read here.

