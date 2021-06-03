Mobile vaccination units hit Detroit streets, aims to bring shot to residents directly

DETROIT – As of June 3, 2021, more than 59% of Michigan adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

In Detroit -- the area hit hardest by the pandemic -- the number is much lower at 34.8%.

June 3, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 889,511; Death toll now at 19,266

Detroit city officials are working hard to boost that number. The Detroit Health Department introduced a mobile vaccine vehicle in order to bring the vaccine to resident’s homes.

After avoiding the vaccine, one young Detroiter’s life was changed when he lost a loved one to coronavirus.

“It’s personal,” he said. “It’s hard to talk about, but that’s why I took the shot.”

He received the vaccine Thursday.

The mobile vaccine vehicle aims to raise the vaccination rate and to help quell anxiety over the shot.

“If you see the green bus driving around, know we are going to meet people where they are,” said Detroit Public Health Officer Denise Fair.

With just 172,000 Detroiters vaccinated, it’s a challenge for the city. Driving the vaccine to people is the next big step for the Detroit Health Department.

“We are Detroit,” Fair said. “Nothing is going to stop us.”

Starting at 4 p.m., Friday, the Local 4 phone bank will be open with members of the Detroit Department of Health standing by to answer your questions, one-on-one.

You can call in at 313-634-WDIV (9348).

