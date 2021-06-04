Brandon Township man charged in death of 2-year-old cousin who fell off tractor

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 33-year-old Brandon Township man, who admitted to drinking before driving a tractor, has been charged in the death of his 2-year-old cousin, who fell off of the vehicle.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Steven Davis is charged with operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated causing death -- a 15-year felony -- as well as a misdemeanor count of operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated and the occupant is less than 16 years old.

Davis was released on a $50,000 personal bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

”Time and time again we stress the need to never mix piloting a vehicle of any kind with drinking alcohol,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “And yet, unspeakable tragedy continues to happen by this irresponsible behavior. Sadly, no one in this family will ever be the same because of a terrible choice.

Deputies were dispatched to a home at about 7:30 p.m. on Nelson William Drive in Brandon Township. When they arrived, they spotted the boy’s mother performing CPR.

The 2-year-old, identified as Roman Wager, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Davis told deputies at the scene that he had been giving Roman and another 2-year-old cousin a ride on the tractor. He said that Roman was standing on the floorboard and the other cousin was on his lap. Davis told deputies that he had his arm around Roman and could not explain how the boy fell off the tractor.

He admitted to drinking four to six 12-ounce beers before driving the tractor. A test revealed that his blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.