Gardner-White is holding June job fair: $2K signing bonus, 3-month paid training

Gardner-White is holding a job fair on three consecutive days at three locations in June.
The furniture company is offering $2,000 signing bonuses and a three-month paid training period to help retain employees who will thrive in their positions.
The job fair will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each date at the following Gardner-White locations:
- Canton Township -- June 22
- Southfield -- June 23
- Hall Road -- June 24
For more information: www.gardner-white.com/about/careers
More jobs: DTE Energy launches Tree Trim Academy to create 200 jobs in Detroit by 2024
More: Metro Detroit jobs