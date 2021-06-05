Live Stream: A virtual celebration of Pride Month in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – In celebration of Pride Month a Motor City Pride live broadcast will be streamed Saturday, June 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on motorcitypride.org.

The online event, Pride Live, is two hours and will include performances and appearances by entertainers and community leaders.

It will also be posted on the website for viewing after the live stream is over.

Meanwhile, the Motor City Pride Festival and Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 in Hart Plaza. It was scheduled in September to give more people time to get vaccinated.

“But the spirit of Pride will still be celebrated this month in Detroit in a big way,” said Dave Wait, Chairperson of Motor City Pride. “Our Pride committee and an amazing team of volunteers are working overtime to completely transform our website into an immersive venue for “Pride Live” – a 2-hour virtual event that will unite our community with performances and appearances by a host of talented entertainers and community leaders, plus a lot of other fun features.”

“This is not a replacement for our Pride festival, but rather an opportunity to engage with our community in a creative, meaningful way until we are able to gather in person in September.”

