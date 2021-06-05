Saturday, June 5 marks second Ozone Action day of the year in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Saturday, June 5 is the second Ozone Action day of the year in Southeast Michigan.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy meteorologists forecast continuing warm temperatures with sunny skies and little chance of rain. As a result, air quality will be affected.
“It is important and impactful when local governments, businesses, and the general public do what they can to voluntarily lower pollutant emissions on Ozone Action days when high levels of ozone are expected. Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with asthma or other respiratory issues,” said the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments in a statement.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.
Read more: Air Quality Alert issued as temperatures soar Saturday afternoon
Related: Ozone Action Day declared in Southeast Michigan: What that means
Here are some suggestions that Southeast Michigan residents can follow to help keep the air clean on the region’s first Ozone Action day of the season:
- Delay mowing your lawn until evening or the next day. Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone.
- Drive less, telecommute, bike, or walk. You’ll reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, as well as save money. Learn more about Southeast Michigan Commuter Connect.
- Avoid refueling your vehicle during daylight hours. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation.
- Delay or combine errands. This will reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.
- Reduce electricity use. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use.