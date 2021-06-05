Saturday, June 5 marks second Ozone Action day of the year in Southeast Michigan

Saturday, June 5 will be an Ozone Action day in Southeast Michigan. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Saturday, June 5 is the second Ozone Action day of the year in Southeast Michigan.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy meteorologists forecast continuing warm temperatures with sunny skies and little chance of rain. As a result, air quality will be affected.

“It is important and impactful when local governments, businesses, and the general public do what they can to voluntarily lower pollutant emissions on Ozone Action days when high levels of ozone are expected. Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with asthma or other respiratory issues,” said the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments in a statement.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Here are some suggestions that Southeast Michigan residents can follow to help keep the air clean on the region’s first Ozone Action day of the season: