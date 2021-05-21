Ozone Action Day declared in Southeast Michigan: What that means

DETROIT – An Ozone Action Day has been declared in Southeast Michigan today with temperatures rising to dangerous levels.

Here's a look at what to expect today:

The combination of light wind, sunshine, and the heat means that today has been declared our first “Ozone Action Day” of the season. What that means is that conditions are such that low-level pollution will be turned into ozone, which is bad for our health. More on the forecast here from Paul Gross.

What to do during Ozone Action Day

Here are some simple things that Southeast Michigan residents can do to help keep the air clean:

Delay mowing your lawn until evening or the next day. Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone.

Leave your car at home. Instead, take the bus, carpool, bike, walk, or telecommute. You'll reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, as well as save money. Learn more about Southeast Michigan Commuter Connect

Avoid refueling your vehicle during daylight hours. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation.

Delay or combine errands. This will reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

Reduce electricity use. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use.

Many of the ozone actions listed above are good ideas to practice every day of the week. Click here for other routine actions that can also help reduce pollution and save money by reducing fuel consumption.