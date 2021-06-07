9-year-old girl injured when shots fired at apartment on Whittier Avenue in Detroit

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DETROIT – A 9-year-old girl was injured Sunday night when shots were fired in the 10000 block of Whittier Avenue in Detroit.

The shooting happened about 11:15 p.m. at an apartment complex. The girl suffered two graze wounds, her mother told WDIV on Monday. The girl was able to walk into and out of the hospital on her own.

The mother said this was an accidental shooting. She believes there was something wrong with the gun. No one was arrested.

Sources said the suspect is identified as a 32-year-old woman.

The shooting is under investigation.

