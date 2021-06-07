9-year-old girl hurt when woman accidentally fires gun at Detroit apartment, police say

DETROIT – A 9-year-old girl was injured overnight when a woman accidentally fired her gun as she was unloading it at a Detroit apartment, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday (June 6) in the 10000 block of Whittier Avenue on Detroit’s east side, authorities said.

A 32-year-old woman was unloading her weapon and accidentally discharged it, Detroit police said. The bullet was fired into the floor, which caused bullet fragments to strike the 9-year-old girl, according to officials.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, and is listed as stable, police said.

Officials said they recovered the gun at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.