Dearborn nonprofit offers $25 gift cards at COVID-19 vaccination clinic June 8

Dearborn-based nonprofit ACCESS is offering a $25 gift card incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic on Tuesday, June 8.

WHAT: ACCESS is partnering with Henry Ford Health System to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in the south end of Dearborn. Appointments are preferred. Vaccinations are free for all. Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination will receive a $25 gift card and be entered into a bike raffle, in addition to other giveaways.

WHO: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are available to anyone 12 years of age or older. Anyone 17 years of age or younger must have a parent/guardian present

WHERE: ACCESS Headquarters, 2651 Saulino Court, Dearborn, MI 48120

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

HOW: Register for an appointment by visiting bit.ly/June8Vaccine. Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $25 gift card and other giveaways.

