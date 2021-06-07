Dearborn nonprofit offers $25 gift cards at COVID-19 vaccination clinic June 8

Dearborn-based nonprofit ACCESS is offering a $25 gift card incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic on Tuesday, June 8.
WHAT: ACCESS is partnering with Henry Ford Health System to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in the south end of Dearborn. Appointments are preferred. Vaccinations are free for all. Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination will receive a $25 gift card and be entered into a bike raffle, in addition to other giveaways.
WHO: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are available to anyone 12 years of age or older. Anyone 17 years of age or younger must have a parent/guardian present
WHERE: ACCESS Headquarters, 2651 Saulino Court, Dearborn, MI 48120
WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
HOW: Register for an appointment by visiting bit.ly/June8Vaccine. Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $25 gift card and other giveaways.
FREE GIVEAWAYS WITH EVERY VACCINE: We're offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, 2 - 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2651 Saulino Court, Dearborn. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can save your spot by registering: https://t.co/GkZCrvRpF1. pic.twitter.com/fR4DlPjWkk— ACCESS Community (@ACCESS1971) June 4, 2021