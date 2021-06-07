Faygo launches new flavor with ‘explosive’ summer vibes

DETROIT – Detroit’s iconic pop brand Faygo has launched a new flavor just in time for summer.

Faygo announced Monday their newest addition, “Firework!,” which the company describes as “the perfect combination of fruity and sweet with flavors of cherry, blue raspberry, and lime.”

The new flavor will be available in stores across the Midwest and online.

“For 114 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world and we are very proud to add Firework to our distinctive line of over 50 flavors. Firework will be available for a limited time, and offers a completely new experience for Faygo fans,” said Al Chittaro, President of Faygo Beverages.

Faygo is made at 3579 Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s east side, the same place it has been produced since 1935. (More history here)