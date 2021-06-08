Owners of Detroit’s Green Dot Stables respond to server’s firing

DETROIT – The owners of a Detroit restaurant are speaking out weeks after a former employee claimed she was unjustly fired.

Last month, Christine Turner said she was fired from Green Dot Stables in Detroit for using the term “light skinned” while joking with coworkers. Turner, a Black woman, says she identifies with the term “light skinned,” and was fired after two white co-workers complained about her using the term.

After news of Turner’s firing went public, protesters gathered outside of the restaurant in solidarity with Turner.

“I’m sure Christine doesn’t want her job back, but they should at least apologize,” said protester Derek Grigsby.

See: Dozens protest Black woman’s firing at Green Dot Stables in Detroit

Ad

The restaurant owners initially remained quiet during the unrest in an effort to “respect the privacy” of their employees, officials said last month.

But on Jun 7, the owners of Green Dot Stables issued a statement on their Facebook page regarding the matter, claiming Turner was fired for several instances of inappropriate behavior.

“At Green Dot Stables, our company’s strength is our inclusive and respectful environment for our customers and employees. This requires everyone who works at Green Dot to uphold our values concerning the treatment of our employees and customers. “Recently, disciplinary action was taken against an employee for multiple instances of violating our written policy against harassment. When this private personnel matter became public, we were brief in our initial comments out of respect for the privacy of the individual and the remainder of our staff. This individual initially asked for communications to be made directly to an attorney, which we chose to respect. Unfortunately, during our silence, there have been multiple instances of harassment and threatening comments directed to other members of our staff. “The current narrative regarding what happened is simply not accurate. During this employee’s seven shifts of employment, this individual engaged in a string of unprofessional conduct towards multiple employees of different races/national origins and sexual orientation. Despite counseling, the behavior did not change. “As we have emphasized in the past (and will continue to do so in diversity, equity and inclusion training) any biases, stereotyping, or actions that create an intimidating, offensive or hostile experience for our employees or customers will not be tolerated.” Green Dot Stables

See the restaurant’s Facebook post below.

At Green Dot Stables, our company’s strength is our inclusive and respectful environment for our customers and... Posted by Green Dot Stables on Monday, June 7, 2021

Dozens protest woman's firing at Green Dot Stables

More news: Community mourns young mother killed in Waterford Township apartment fire