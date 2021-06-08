Community mourns young mother killed in Waterford Township apartment fire

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Friends and family of 23-year-old Brionna Johnson come together at the same place where the young mother died.
Johnson was an aspiring nurse and died in a fire that broke out in her third floor apartment in Waterford Township. Her 2-year-old son, Josiah, was with his father when the building set ablaze.
Josiah placed a candle down for his mother -- too young to understand what was going on.
What caused the fire still remains a mystery as fire officials investigate the cause.
