Local News

Community mourns young mother killed in Waterford Township apartment fire

Victor Williams
, Reporter

23-year-old aspiring nurse and mother dies in Waterford Township apartment complex fire
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Friends and family of 23-year-old Brionna Johnson come together at the same place where the young mother died.

Johnson was an aspiring nurse and died in a fire that broke out in her third floor apartment in Waterford Township. Her 2-year-old son, Josiah, was with his father when the building set ablaze.

Josiah placed a candle down for his mother -- too young to understand what was going on.

What caused the fire still remains a mystery as fire officials investigate the cause.

Those willing to help Brionna’s family during this rough time can click this link here.

