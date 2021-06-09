Partly Cloudy icon
Muralist joins high school students for first annual repainting of ‘Power to the People’ mural in Detroit

Part of Woodward Avenue closed on June 19, 20

“Power to the People” street mural in Detroit. (The Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship project)

DETROIT – Muralist Dr. Hubert Massey will be joining high school students on Juneteenth for the first annual repainting of the “Power to the People” street mural in Detroit.

The west side of lower Woodward Avenue will be closed on June 19 and June 20 for the project. The mural was unveiled last year due to a partnership between The Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship project and General Motors.

GM provides stipends for the artists and offsets costs of the project. A team from GM is also hosting a luncheon for the painters.

The mural is one of five in the City of Detroit’s Street Murals project. With help from the Kresge Foundation, artists and students will paint three more major street murals in the next year.

