TSA officers find loaded handgun in carry-on bag at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – A loaded 9mm handgun was found by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers Monday in the carry-on bag of a male traveler at Detroit Metro Airport.

TSA said officers immediately contacted Wayne County Airport Police officers who removed the traveler from the area and confiscated the weapon.

“Our outstanding TSA officers prevented this firearm from entering the secure area of the airport,” said Detroit’s TSA Federal Security Director Steve Lorincz. “Passengers who are traveling with firearms should ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage during.”

As a reminder to travelers: TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any aggravating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

