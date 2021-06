Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Police suspect alcohol factor in car crash that killed child, man on Detroit’s west side

A man and a 4-year-old boy have been killed in a car crash on Detroit’s west side early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, at around 3 a.m. two vehicles, a red Chevrolet Impala and a white Nissan Centra, collided in the area of Seven Mile Road and Faust Avenue. Officials at the scene say it appears to be a head-on crash.