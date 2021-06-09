Police suspect alcohol factor in car crash that killed child, man on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man and a 4-year-old boy have been killed in a car crash on Detroit’s west side early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, at around 3 a.m. two vehicles, a red Chevrolet Impala and a white Nissan Centra, collided in the area of Seven Mile Road and Faust Avenue. Officials at the scene say it appears to be a head-on crash.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

A 4-year-old boy passenger in the Nissan was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan, an adult woman, was also taken to the hospital, where she was listed in temporary serious condition. Police have taken the women into custody, as they believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police did not confirm the relationship between the woman and the 4-year-old child.

No additional details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

