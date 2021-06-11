Partly Cloudy icon
Missing 16-year-old girl returned to Dearborn home safely

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Aaliyah Williams
Aaliyah Williams (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police announced Saturday that Aaliyah Williams has been located and returned home safely.

Original Story:

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.

According to authorities, Aaliyah Williams left her Dearborn home and has not returned. Police believe she could still be in the area or is heading to Saginaw.

Aaliyah WilliamsDetails
Age16 years old
Height5′3″
WeightAbout 160 pounds

Anyone who has seen Aaliyah Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

About the Author: