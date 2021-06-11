Missing 16-year-old girl returned to Dearborn home safely

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police announced Saturday that Aaliyah Williams has been located and returned home safely.

Original Story:

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.

According to authorities, Aaliyah Williams left her Dearborn home and has not returned. Police believe she could still be in the area or is heading to Saginaw.

Aaliyah Williams Details Age 16 years old Height 5′3″ Weight About 160 pounds

Anyone who has seen Aaliyah Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

