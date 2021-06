Landmark’s Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak closes after 80 years of business

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak has permanently closed its doors Saturday.

The closure was announced Saturday with a message on the theater’s marquee.

“Landlord kicked us out It’s been a fun ride -Main Art Crew R.I.P. 1941-2021″ Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre Marquee

The theater -- located on Main Street and 11 Mile Road in Downtown Royal Oak -- had been a home for independent and arthouse films for decades. It had closed temporarily in April due to low attendance.

Landmark officials nor the landlord have not commented on the theater’s closing.

