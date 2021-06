One person was arrested in connection with the shooting.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Redford Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 8:30 p.m. Friday at Claude Allison Park.

One person was arrested in connection with the shooting. No one was hurt.

According to police, there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 313-387-2551.