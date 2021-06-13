Kwame Kilpatrick preaches at Detroit church in first public appearance since prison release

DETROIT – Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was back in the spotlight on Sunday as he preached to a packed church in Detroit.

It was his first public event since his release from prison. He spoke at the Historic Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit. He was greeted with a standing ovation and shouts of “Kwame.”

In his sermon, titled “It’s Not Time To Die”, he spoke about redemption and being reborn during his eight years in prison.

He arrived to the church in a Jeep and waved briefly, but did decline to speak with the media. He was greeted warmly by supporters.

“I want to thank you for praying for me,” he said during his sermon.

Kilpatrick served seven years of a 28-year prison sentence for corruption. He was released in January after former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. His message on Sunday was one of redemption.

S“God moved me and said, ‘You the one that came back,’” he said. “I know ya’ll. I’m not in Cleveland, Atlanta, I’m not anywhere else. I’m in Detroit. I know ya’ll.”

Support for the former mayor hasn’t waned since his time in federal prison. Families flocked to hear him preach.

“I believe that he regrets what has been done, but knowing Kwame, he is a person that will excel,” an attendee said.

Kilpatrick now lives in Atlanta, but he was back in Detroit this weekend to speak.

“I ain’t trying to trick nobody, manipulate nobody, cheat nobody, none of that. The light is on,” Kilpatrick said.

