Kwame Kilpatrick preaches at Historic Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit

Kwame Kilpatrick preached Sunday morning at Historic Little Rock Baptist Church.

The event started at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The former Detroit mayor was sentenced to prison for 28 years in 2013. He was convicted of fraud and racketeering. In January 2021, former President Donald Trump granted Kilpatrick a last-minute commutation and he walked free.

Read: ‘The Kwame Kilpatrick rollercoaster ride’ -- The rise and fall of former Detroit mayor

Ad

“Oh, God, oh. They thought I was dead. They literally beat me to death. But I came to my sick. They thought I was dead. But I came to my sick,” said Kilpatrick while delivering a sermon centered around his own personal experiences in prison.

Details: ‘They thought I was dead’: Kwame Kilpatrick delivers message about redemption in I will not die sermon