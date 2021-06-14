Cloudy icon
Detroit police investigating fatal shooting of 53-year-old man

Man found in 19000 block of Helen Street

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 53-year-old man was found fatally shot in the 19000 block of Helen Street in Detroit, according to police.

The man’s body was found on Sunday (June 13) at 4:30 am. Medics were sent to the location and pronounced him dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by Detroit police.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

