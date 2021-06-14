Detroit police want help locating missing 16-year-old girl who is pregnant

DETROIT – Police want help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who is pregnant.

Ayana Martin was last seen on Saturday (June 12) at 7:30 p.m. in the 22100 block of Moross Road.

Police said she left the location without being discharged. Her mother told officials that Martin has never gone missing in the past and that she is pregnant.

Ayana Martin Details Age 16 Height 5′2′' Weight 110 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Black Clothing Blue uniform shirt, black pants, black Nike shoes

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

