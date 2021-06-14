Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police want help locating missing 16-year-old girl who is pregnant

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Ayana Martin
Ayana Martin (Detroit police)

DETROITPolice want help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who is pregnant.

Ayana Martin was last seen on Saturday (June 12) at 7:30 p.m. in the 22100 block of Moross Road.

Police said she left the location without being discharged. Her mother told officials that Martin has never gone missing in the past and that she is pregnant.

Ayana MartinDetails
Age16
Height5′2′'
Weight110 lbs
EyesBrown
HairBlack
ClothingBlue uniform shirt, black pants, black Nike shoes

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

