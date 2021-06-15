Drive-by shooting kills 1, injures 2 in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Police say one person was killed and two were injured when a drive-by shooter fired rounds at a group playing basketball in Hamtramck Monday evening.

According to Hamtramck police, at around 7:45 p.m. Monday, witnesses saw an unidentified vehicle drive through the area of Yemans and Buffalo streets, firing shots at a group of people playing basketball. Three individuals were struck by the gunfire, and one of those individuals has since died from their injuries, officials said.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamtramck police at 313-800-5280.

More: Local news

Ad

Related: Warren police officer under investigation for racist comments on Facebook