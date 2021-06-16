Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for 16-year-old Alanna Newsome-Davis who was last seen Sunday morning.

According to authorities, she was at about 8:20 a.m. when she left her home -- located near the intersection of Patton Street and Dover Avenue -- to go to work and she hasn’t been seen since.

Police said she was driving her blue 2007 Chrysler Sebring

Alanna Newsome-Davis Details Age 16 years old Height 4′10 Clothing Last seen wearing a pink top, shorts and flip flops.

Anyone who has seen Alanna Newsome-Davis or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

