Roseville police search for missing 16-year-old boy

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are searching for 16-year-old Tyshaun Quentyn Larkins, who was last seen Friday.

According to authorities, Larkins was last seen when he left his home in Roseville. Police said his family reported him missing after confirming he wasn’t with family or friends.

The family has not been able to reach him by phone or social media.

The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Larkins, as the family said it isn’t normal for him to not to keep in contact with family and friends.

Anyone who has seen Tyshaun Quentyn Larkins or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4505.

