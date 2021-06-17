Southfield man hopes massive celebration will help spread Juneteenth message

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Metro Detroit man made it his mission to educate others about Juneteenth, encouraging them to celebrate it and make those celebrations as large as Independence Day.

Shaun Dirden grew up never celebrating Juneteenth and now he wants to make sure his family never forgets and everyone can understand the importance of the day.

When Shaun and Nikki Dirden learned about Juneteenth about 10 years ago, they decided they wanted to celebrate it for their daughters. It started with a small BBQ and family members, but he felt so strongly about spreading the history of Juneteenth that he decided he wanted something bigger and took to social media.

The family said several hundred people and multiple food vendors took part in the first year.

This year, they have about 30 vendors in an event they call the Juneteenth Family Reunion, but it’s not just the Dirden family -- they invite everyone, regardless of race, to Catalpa Oaks Park in Southfield to celebrate.

The Dirdens said celebrating Juneteenth is especially important for their two young daughters who haven’t learned the history in school.

