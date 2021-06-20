Girl raises money for pets by hosting Clinton Township lemonade stand on her birthday

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – One Macomb County girl did something special for her birthday to make a huge difference in the lives of countless pets.

The girl named Isabella says she did it out of her love for animals.

She just celebrated her 11th birthday and instead of getting presents the girl is giving back.

Isabella set up a lemonade stand in her Clinton Township neighborhood and since Tuesday she has made more than $1,000.

Instead of keeping the earnings she donated all the money to A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue in Mount Clemens.

It is something she has been doing for years now.

“I’ve been in the rescue for eight years and we do have some volunteers who are young ladies. We’ve had some that have done blankets for the dogs, and we’ve had some do donations for their birthday, but nothing as outstanding as Isabella,” said one local community member.

Isabella’s parents say the power of social media and a busy block is the key to their daughter’s success.

