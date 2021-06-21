18-year-old Brighton resident turns self in after allegedly shooting father to death

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A peaceful neighborhood has been blind sighted by the murder of a middle aged man, allegedly killed at the hands of his own son.

“They were great people. I know he was a dedicated cop that worked in the schools in Plymouth. He loved doing that and had some eye surgeries recently that kept him off the force,” said neighbors who did not want to go on camera.

At some point Monday morning, police were called out to the home on Woodlake Drive to find that man dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors Local 4 News spoke to say they just spent time with the family weeks ago.

“They were taking a walk one night and they stopped by our house. It’s just unbelievable,” said the anonymous neighbors.

Shortly after police became aware of the situation the man’s 18-year-old son turned himself in to authorities.

“We were able to after a long phone conversation with the suspect, we were able to get him to come back and we were able to take him into custody,” said Brighton Police Chief, Rob Bradford.

Police are unclear of the motive, but one thing is certain, the teen just recently finished high school.

His graduation photo was still on the front lawn. We’re blurring his face because he’s yet to be charged.

Neighbor, Gerard Page, has teenagers of his own. He can’t even fathom what happened inside the home’s four walls.

“I got four kids myself and I can’t imagine what’s going on with the family right now,” said Page.

Sadly this was a tragedy that no one expected to ever happen in this area.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. Everybody knows everybody here. It’s unfortunate,” said Chief Bradford.

“You always hate to see it so close to home. You know, it happens and it hurts everyone. But today, it hurts us,” said the anonymous neighbors.

