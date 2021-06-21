Cloudy icon
Police identify Genesee County drowning victim as Southfield man

NaQuan Baker drowns in Atlas Millpond, officials say

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WDIV)

ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified the victim of a drowning in Genesee County as a man from Southfield, they said.

Officials from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police located a drowning victim around 1:30 p.m. Thursday (June 17) in the Atlas Millpond, according to authorities.

Police said the body of NaQuan Khalid-William Baker, of Southfield, was found about 50 feet from the shore. Atlas Township firefighters and state dive team members helped recover Baker, officials said.

