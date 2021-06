STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police are searching for a voluntary missing teen boy named Kenneth Dorsey.

The 15-year-old has been missing since May 29. He has a history of running away.

However, police say the teen has never went missing for this long.

Police have described the area of interest where Dorsey might have been spotted as 9 Mile Road near Van Dyke Avenue.

The Sterling Heights Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 586-446-2947.

Read more: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports