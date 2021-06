(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Clark Atlanta University, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

DETROIT – On Monday, June 28 US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Detroit, the White House announced Tuesday with no additional details.

More details on the trip are expected to be released soon.

