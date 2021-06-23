Mostly Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Demetrius Waters Jr.
Demetrius Waters Jr. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for Demetrius Waters Jr., a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Friday.

According to authorities, Demetrius was last seen at his grandmother’s house, located near the intersection of Ferguson and Keeler streets.

Demetrius Waters Jr.Details
Age13 years old
Height4′11″-5′
Weight110 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a green and black jacket, white pants and black shoes

Anyone who has seen Demetrius Waters Jr. or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

