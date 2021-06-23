Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are searching for Demetrius Waters Jr., a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Friday.

According to authorities, Demetrius was last seen at his grandmother’s house, located near the intersection of Ferguson and Keeler streets.

Demetrius Waters Jr. Details Age 13 years old Height 4′11″-5′ Weight 110 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a green and black jacket, white pants and black shoes

Anyone who has seen Demetrius Waters Jr. or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

