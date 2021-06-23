Lathrup Village doctor sentenced to federal prison for opioid prescription ring

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. – A 45-year-old Lathrup Village doctor was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy and unlawful controlled substance distribution.

The doctor, Afzal Beemath, was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine. Beemath pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2019 to 20 counts in a conspiracy to illegally distribute opioids.

Officials said Beemath owned and operated Afzal Beemath, M.D., P.C., which was marketed as a palliative care clinic in Lathrup Village.

Beemath prescribed thousands of doses of controlled substances, including Oxycodone and Oxymorphone. Beemath issued the prescription drugs to patients who had no legitimate medical need for the drugs so the drugs could be sold on the street, officials said.

