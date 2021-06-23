Macomb County Health Department resumes immunization, family planning services amid pandemic

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, a Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

The Macomb County Health Department is resuming several services available to the public as COVID-19 spread dwindles in the state.

Officials announced Wednesday that Macomb County’s immunization and family planning services are being re-activated immediately. The services are not free for county or non-county residents.

The county health department offers all recommended vaccines for infants, children, adolescents and adults. Through its family planning services, the county also offers “reproductive health education, counseling and information about contraceptive methods and management,” in addition to “pregnancy testing, pelvic and breast exams for women, reproductive health exams for men and birth control supplies,” officials said.

Immunization and family planning services are available by appointment only to Macomb County residents and non-county residents.

Immunization appointments can be made by calling 586-469-5372 or 586-465-8537 anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Family planning appointments can be made by calling 586-469-5491 anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Some children might qualify for free vaccinations through the county’s Vaccines for Children program. Officials say costs for immunization services “can be billed to commercial insurers.”

Officials say that costs for family planning services are based on the client’s ability to pay using a sliding fee payment structure. Some health insurances are accepted for these services.

”As we continue to make progress against the pandemic and with many of the emergency orders being lifted, we’re excited to be able to use our resources to more actively deliver these much-needed services to our clients,” said Andrew Cox, director and health officer of the Macomb County Health Department. “This is another step in helping us all get back to normal.”

