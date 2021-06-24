2 people charged with arson in Oakland Township after investigators discover paystub at scene

2 people charged with arson after paystub found at scene in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people have been charged with arson after a woman’s paystub was found at the scene of a home under construction in Oakland Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Abigail Grzywacz and Samual Wolfe, both 20 years old from Shelby Township, were arraigned on two counts of third-degree arson -- a 10-year felony.

A judge set a $5,000 personal bond for each person. Their next court date is July 1.

“They didn’t know the person who owned or was going to occupy the house. There was no connection. It was just a crazy, criminal, dangerous act,” said Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

“Wanted to apparently see what it was like to burn down the house,” Bouchard added.

Officials said that at about 2:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies and the Oakland Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4400 block of Applewood Court. The home was unoccupied and the fire was extinguished.

The sheriff’s office Fire Investigators Unit were called to determine the origin due to there being other locations in the residence where attempts were made to start additional fires. At about 9:14 p.m. that same day, first responders were called again to same location for a second fire.

Damage to the structure was minor.

When investigators returned on Monday to the scene to collect evidence, they were able to identify Grzywacz as a suspect after finding her paystub. A video obtained from a neighbor showed the couple running from the site after the second fire and driving away.

Officials said Grzywacz and Wolfe were soon arrested and made incriminating statements to investigators.

