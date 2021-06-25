American flags removed outside of Monroe VFW post, thrown near dumpster

MONROE, Mich. – The outrage is growing around the community after American flags outside of VFW Post 1138 in Monroe were removed sometime after 5 a.m. Thursday.

The flags were put up around Memorial Day and were to stay through the Fourth of July.

But when Post Commander Al Bond arrived at the post Thursday, the flags were missing. He checked the security cameras and saw three people -- appearing to be young girls or woman -- yanking them up and tossing them by the dumpster.

“I’m a level-headed guy. I was hot,” Bond said. “A lot of our members fought and died for that flag.”

“It’s pretty disrespectful,” said veteran Jimmy Kruzan. “By disgracing the flag, which they take pride in their service, just doesn’t show that you really care about the veterans here. To me, that’s intolerable.”

Ad

The flags cannot be replaced because they touched the ground. They now have to be disposed of properly.

MORE: Monroe County news