Auburn Hills first responders give 7-year-old girl fighting cancer a puppy

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Most children want a puppy -- but there are few more deserving than Sophie, a 7-year-old girl from Auburn Hills.

Sophie has undergone 42 rounds of chemotherapy, surgeries and radiation treatment all to fight her cancer. She got to meet her new puppy, Charlie, on Friday (June 25).

First responders from Auburn Hills saw her social media page and GoFundMe page and decided to use the police and fire benevolent fund to donate a puppy.

