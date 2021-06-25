Cloudy icon
Auburn Hills first responders give 7-year-old girl fighting cancer a puppy

Sophie met her new puppy on Friday

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Auburn Hills police gift puppy to girl fighting cancer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Most children want a puppy -- but there are few more deserving than Sophie, a 7-year-old girl from Auburn Hills.

Sophie has undergone 42 rounds of chemotherapy, surgeries and radiation treatment all to fight her cancer. She got to meet her new puppy, Charlie, on Friday (June 25).

First responders from Auburn Hills saw her social media page and GoFundMe page and decided to use the police and fire benevolent fund to donate a puppy.

Watch the video above for the full story.

