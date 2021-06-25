Woman dies after car crash involving train on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A woman has died following a car crash that involved a train on Detroit’s east side early Friday morning.

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly involved in a car crash on Kercheval Avenue near St. Jean sometime around 3:14 a.m. Friday. The car crash somehow involved a train, as you can see in the footage above, but it is unclear how exactly the crash played out.

Sources did confirm that the woman died as a result of the crash. Specific details regarding the incident are unknown at this time.

Kercheval Avenue is closed as of 7 a.m. amid the investigation.

