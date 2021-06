DETROIT – A 49-year-old woman was killed Friday when her car was struck by a train on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Kercheval Avenue and St. Jean, according to authorities.

Detroit police said the woman was driving a gold Nissan when it was hit by the train. She suffered fatal injuries, officials said.

Authorities continue to investigate.

The scene of a June 25, 2021, crash between a car and a train on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

A train involved in a June 25, 2021, crash on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)