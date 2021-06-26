Cloudy icon
81º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

AT&T service down as company works to address network issue

People advised to use alternate phones without AT&T service

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Tags: 
News
,
National
,
AT&T
,
Phone
,
Service
,
Oakland County Sheriff’s Office
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Phones
,
Oakland County
AT&T service is not working, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
AT&T service is not working, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. (2015 Getty Images)

DETROIT – AT&T service is down, the company confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The issue with the company’s service is being addressed. It is impacting cities across the country.

According to AT&T customer service, there is a widespread outage in Detroit, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Memphis, Louisiana, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego and Washington, DC.

“Our network engineers are working on the network repair and is going to ensure that it will be resolved by the end of the day,” said the company.

People are advised to use alternate phones without AT&T service.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit for more updates.

Read more: Local and national news headlines

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: