AT&T service down as company works to address network issue

AT&T service is not working, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

DETROIT – AT&T service is down, the company confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The issue with the company’s service is being addressed. It is impacting cities across the country.

According to AT&T customer service, there is a widespread outage in Detroit, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Memphis, Louisiana, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego and Washington, DC.

“Our network engineers are working on the network repair and is going to ensure that it will be resolved by the end of the day,” said the company.

People are advised to use alternate phones without AT&T service.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit for more updates.

Read more: Local and national news headlines