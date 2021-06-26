Metro Detroit storm aftermath: What to know about flooding, power outages, upcoming forecast

Michelle shared this photo of flooding in Rochester Hills on June 26, 2021.

Metro Detroit woke up to major flooding and thousands of power outages Saturday morning after heavy rain pounded the area overnight.

Everything you need is on ClickOnDetroit, but here’s brief summary of everything we’ve learned so far.

Flooding

Since residents started waking up Saturday morning, we’ve received hundreds of pictures showing flooded streets, highways and basements.

Many pictures are coming in from Detroit, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Livonia, Canton Township, Grosse Pointe, Westland, Southfield, Bloomfield Hills, Rochester Hills and other cities.

Ad

Dozens of residents have sent in pictures of water as high as cars and mailboxes. Drivers should be careful out on the road. Remember, if a road is flooded, don’t try to drive through it -- turn around!

It’s also been a difficult morning for many residents who woke up to flooded basements.

Click here to view pictures of flooding from around the area.

If you’d like to share your own flooding pictures, feel free to submit them by clicking here.

Local 4′s Larry Spruill did a story on flooding Saturday morning. Click here to watch that. For Mara MacDonald’s story from Friday night, click here.

Ad

Power outages

More than 20,000 DTE Energy customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Right now, the company has an estimated restoration time of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, but that could change.

One of the worst outages is in Sterling Heights, where wind damage and and downed power line have contributed to nearly 3,000 people being without electricity.

Other notable outages have been reported in Detroit, Dearborn, Pontiac, Farmington Hills, Waterford Township, Lake Orion, Southfield and Royal Oak.

Click here to read our rundown of the largest outages in the area.

Ad

Click here to visit DTE’s outage map.

Flood warnings

The National Weather Service has issued the following flood warnings so far in Southeast Michigan:

Wayne County -- in effect from now until 8 a.m. Sunday

Macomb County -- in effect from now until 9:30 a.m. Sunday

A flood watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Upcoming weather forecast

We haven’t seen the last of this week’s rainfall.

In his Saturday morning forecast update, Andrew Humphrey wrote that “more showers and thunderstorms will give Friday’s deluge a run for its money on Saturday.”

He said 2-4 inches of rain fell Friday, and at least 1-2 inches will fall in spots before Saturday ends.

Ad

“Saturday afternoon will have periods of showers and thunderstorms,” Andrew wrote. “With any sunshine, temperatures will pop to the low and mid-80s. Areas with more clouds will have afternoon temperatures in the mid- and upper 70s.”

Saturday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wet weather could continue into the night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, as well, though partly sunny skies are more likely, with wet weather lifting north in the afternoon, Andrew says.

More on-and-off showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the start of the workweek.