President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, right, tour a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – On Saturday, July 3 President Joe Biden will travel to Traverse City with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The president’s visit is part of the Biden administration’s nationwide America’s Back Together tour.

The tour is taking place to highlight the country’s progress against fighting COVID-19, according to the White House.

Additional details on the upcoming trip are expected to be released.

